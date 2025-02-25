Mary steps down as Killyman postmistress after 35 years

FOR Mary Smyth, becoming Killyman’s postmistress was never part of the plan – but by a twist of fate, it became the job she loved most.

Mary’s journey into the Post Office world began when her husband, a builder, constructed a number of shops, including one in Killyman, intending to rent them out.

However when the local postmaster retired, Mary – a trained bookkeeper – was encouraged to apply, and the rest is history.

Now aged 75, Mary has decided it’s time to retire, though she plans to stay connected with the community and spend more time with her family, including cheering on her grandchildren at rugby and football.

“It had never been my intention to be a postmistress, but I can honestly say that it is the best job that I have ever done,” Mary remarked this week. “I have absolutely loved the role and serving the customers.

“I made a real difference to people’s lives. I was an outsider when I first started as I lived 12 miles away, but people made me feel so welcome. Rather than going home for my lunch there were lots of lovely ladies in the village who would invite me to theirs and make me a sandwich and we’d have a lunchtime chat.

“I have got to know the community so well. The Post Office has been an important meeting point for the community. I remember that there used to be between six-to-eight men who were friends, who would come into the branch at the same time and we would have such a craic – we would laugh so much.

“I had to shield during Covid and my daughter, Beverley, and member of staff Diane managed to keep the Post Office and village shop open to provide vital services.

“I’m now 75 and it is now time for me to retire. My customers have been very loyal and supportive when my son died, and I am very grateful to them. They are very sad that I’m closing the shop, but they fully understand.

“I’ll be coming back to Killyman, where Beverley lives, as I want to keep in touch with my customers, but I need more ‘me time’ to enjoy a relaxing coffee with family and friends and to spend more time with my grandchildren, including watching them playing rugby and football. We are a very close-knit family.”

Post Office area manager, Timmy Grant, added, “I want to sincerely thank Mary for her long and loyal service to the people of Killyman.

“She has been at the heart of this community for 35 years and enriched so many lives of people in the village. So, people are very grateful that Mary’s husband not only built the shop, but that she was persuaded to have a change of career. I’m delighted that she very quickly loved the role and has continued to do so. I wish her a very well-earned retirement.”

