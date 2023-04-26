Massive charity spinathon for MS Society

As the ‘Loch Ness 600’ countdown continues, some of those taking part in the mammoth charity cycle are holding further fundraisers to raise money for the organisation at the heart of event, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society NI.

At the beginning of August, a group of local people, including Tracy Kelly, a woman diagnosed with MS a number of years ago but refuses to let her illness define her, will embark on a 606km cycle from the shores of Lough Ness to more familiar freshwaters – those of Tracy’s native Loughmacrory.

And on Saturday, outside Vivo Dromore, Tracy will be joined by friends and family for a charity Spinathon, as they take on yet another challenge in an effort to raise money for – and build awareness around – MS.

One of those who have signed up to peddle alongside Tracy on Saturday is her sister, Monica Wilson.

“There are five us doing the Spinathon and we are all aiming to raise £1,000 each,” she began.

Joining the pair will be their other sister, Marie McCullagh, Monica’s husband, Kevin and their friend, Laura McAleer. Also in attendance will be a representative from MS Society NI, Heather Gott.

Monica continued, “The big cycle in August is going to be a huge challenge for everyone involved, but the training has been going great and everybody is excited for the challenge ahead.”

Monica and the rest of the team are welcoming people along to Vivo Dromore from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, either to say hello, show a bit of support, or even jump on the bike and allow their legs a brief rest.

“Everybody is welcome and all donations will be gratefully accepted,” said Monica, who went on to explain that more mini fundraisers are lay in the near future.

“Then, on May 28, we will be hosting a ‘coffee morning and dip’ at Loughmacrory,” said Monica. “Don’t worry though, only those who are feeling up for it have to brave the cold water. The rest of you are more than welcome to come for a cup of coffee and go home warm and dry.”

To donate, visit the ‘Lough Ness 600’ Facebook page, or simply show up on the day.