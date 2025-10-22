BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Match raises £2,500 for school’s African charity project

  • 22 October 2025
Sean McIntosh, second left, presents a cheque for £2,595.00 to St Patrick's College, Dungannon. Receiving the funds are John O'Connor, Grainne Salmon, Catherine McHugh, principal, and Ryan Curry, staff member. The funds were raised from the charity football match. Photos: Michael Cullen
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 October 2025
A GROUP of local soccer players staged a fund-raising game at the Joe McAree Stadium to support staff and students from St Patrick’s College who are part of a Hands of Hope outreach team that is travelling to Tanzania next month.

A party of 14 from the Dungannon school have volunteered to support the outreach immersive mission which is working in conjunction with the charity Children in Crossfire.

The Hughes Hoops team.

As part of their work the team will be volunteering in local primary schools and childcare centres, teaching English and helping to run classroom activities, organising games and cultural exchanges with children as well as providing much-needed resources to schools and communities.

The Marty’s Amigos team which played in the weekend charity match.

The funds raised will be used solely to support the Hands of Hope project on the ground in Tanzania such as purchasing educational materials like books, pencils and classroom posters, funding sports and play equipment for organisations, supporting transport and logistical costs of outreach visits to remote schools and centres.

Saturday’s annual charity soccer match, played at the home of Dungannon United Youth, raised £2,595.

Chief organiser Sean McIntosh presented the money raised (see above) to the outreach group and has thanked everyone who supported this worthwhile cause in any way.

