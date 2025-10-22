Match raises £2,500 for school’s African charity project

A GROUP of local soccer players staged a fund-raising game at the Joe McAree Stadium to support staff and students from St Patrick’s College who are part of a Hands of Hope outreach team that is travelling to Tanzania next month.
A party of 14 from the Dungannon school have volunteered to support the outreach immersive mission which is working in conjunction with the charity Children in Crossfire.
As part of their work the team will be volunteering in local primary schools and childcare centres, teaching English and helping to run classroom activities, organising games and cultural exchanges with children as well as providing much-needed resources to schools and communities.
The funds raised will be used solely to support the Hands of Hope project on the ground in Tanzania such as purchasing educational materials like books, pencils and classroom posters, funding sports and play equipment for organisations, supporting transport and logistical costs of outreach visits to remote schools and centres.
Saturday’s annual charity soccer match, played at the home of Dungannon United Youth, raised £2,595.
Chief organiser Sean McIntosh presented the money raised (see above) to the outreach group and has thanked everyone who supported this worthwhile cause in any way.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)