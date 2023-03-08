This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Mayor launches consultation on Age-Friendly action plan

  • 8 March 2023
Mayor launches consultation on Age-Friendly action plan
Derry City & Strabane District Council Mayor Sandra Duffy is pictured at the launch of the Age Friendly Strategy & Action Plan with Teresa McCay, David Buchanan and Caroline Lynch from Care Project, Ciara Burke, Age Friendly Co-ordinator with DC&SDC, Bronagh Kearney, Care Project, Una McNaughton, Western Trust, and Catriona Doughty, Care Project.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 March 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY