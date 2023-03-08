Mayor launches consultation on Age-Friendly action plan

MEMBERS of the local age friendly community are being invited to take part in a consultation for a strategy and action plan for Derry and Strabane.

The consultation is already live online and will remain open until 5pm on April 5. The consultation aims to establish local views on the strategy which has been developed by the Age Friendly Alliance, supported by council and the Public Health Agency (PHA). It reflects the aspirations of almost 500 people aged 50 and over, living in the Derry and Strabane area, as well as representatives from the public, community and voluntary sectors.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, has encouraged local people to ensure their views are reflected in the strategy.

She said, “Consultation is so important when it comes to refining the strategies that help shape our society. The onus is on all of us to contribute and ensure that the overall vision represents the real priorities of people living and working in all areas of our City and District. The input from the public will help set out the desired outcomes and help formulate the actions and delivery structure that will achieve those goals. We want to establish a very clear framework to help progress those ambitions and ensure that the views of our older community are the driving force of this strategy from the very beginning.”

The consultation can be completed by a member of the public, or it can be completed on behalf of a group or organisation.

You can download both the questionnaire and an easy read version at http://www.derrystrabane.com/consultations

This information is available upon request in a number of alternative formats, please contact 028 71 253253 or email equality@derrystrabane.com for further information or to request an alternative format.