Mayor sees first-hand the work being done by community groups

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has praised the work of community groups in the area.

The Mayor has taken part a series of engagements in the Derg DEA, meeting grassroots groups who play a vital role in supporting local people.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, sees the Mayor visit smaller community and voluntary sector (CVS) organisations within each District Electoral Area to highlight the valuable work they carry out.

As part of last month’s focus on the Derg DEA, Mayor McHugh visited the Wednesday Group at Sion Mills Community Forum and Happy Faces Playgroup in Clady, where he met volunteers and staff to hear directly about their impact on community life.

Speaking after the visits, Mayor McHugh said he was delighted to showcase the vital work these community groups do for their local area and praised the hard work of everyone behind the scenes.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with groups in the Derg DEA who are making such a meaningful difference in their communities.

“The commitment shown by the volunteers and staff in Sion Mills and Clady is nothing short of inspiring.

“These organisations provide essential support, whether that’s creating safe spaces for families, offering vital social connections, or delivering programmes that strengthen community wellbeing.

“This initiative is about reaching out, listening, and recognising the incredible efforts of those working on the ground.

“Hearing first-hand about their challenges as well as their many successes reinforces the importance of supporting our community and voluntary sector.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who welcomed me and generously shared their experiences. Their passion and resilience are the backbone of local community life.”