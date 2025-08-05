Meeting discusses anti-social behaviour in an area of Omagh

FERMANAGH and Omagh Policing and Community Saferty Partnership (PCSP) has held an event aimed at tackling ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Woodside Avenue area of Omagh.

Recently, the area opposite the Grange Park on Mounjoy Road saw the demolition of the former Omagh police station in preparation for more houses being built.

A PCSP spokesperson said, “A huge thank you to Sergeant Hamill from Omagh Neighbourhood Policing Team and Kieran Cranny from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and all the local residents who attended our recent community engagement event in Woodside.

“Sgt Hamill and Kieran spoke to local kids about anti-social behaviour, including the dangers of climbing, and how these actions impact emergency services and residents.

“Anti-social behaviour (ASB) encompasses various forms of disruptive conduct, including excessive noise, graffiti, littering and neighbour disputes.”

The spokesperson added, “Some anti-social behaviour is criminal and should be reported directly to PSNI or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”