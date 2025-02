A meeting is to be held tomorrow evening to discussion play provision in Beragh.

The meeting will take place at Beragh Care and Development Association at 8pm.

It has been organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to give people an opportunity to make their views known on the council’s new play provision strategy.

The strategy is looking at the current play facilities provided by the council and how they can be improved over the next decade.

A council spokesperson said: “The council manages and maintains 110 playparks throughout the district and this strategy will see an investment of almost £5 million over the next decade to develop, transform and upgrade the Council’s play park estate.

“Almost £4 million has been earmarked for the construction of new facilities and the upgrading of existing play areas and a further £1 million will be invested on the management of existing play parks and the development and transformation of others.

“Within the plan is provision for 97 council managed play areas across the district.

“Three of the existing play areas, Gortin Glens, Grange Park (Omagh) and Fermanagh Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), will be designated “destination play areas”, a further 6 will be designated as “neighbourhood-equipped play areas”, while the remainder will be “locally-equipped play areas” which will all meet the recognised standards for accessibility and inclusivity.”