Meeting to be held to establish a Dungannon Chamber of Commerce

A public meeting in Dungannon Rugby Club will explore the possibility of establishing a new Chamber of Trade and Industry in Dungannon.

The meeting is due to be attended by a diverse mix of professionals from various industries, including engineering and food employers, accountants, solicitors, retailers and entrepreneurs among others.

The event organiser has secured notable speakers who are experts in their respective fields. These include; Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI; Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI; Roisin McAliskey, Development Manager at the Northern Ireland Federation of Small Businesses and Colm Shannon, former CEO of Newry Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to have such esteemed speakers join us for this important meeting,” said Brian MacAuley, CEO of Dungannon Enterprise Centre.

“Their expertise and insights will undoubtedly contribute to the overall success of this initiative.”

The meeting aims to explore the potential benefits, objectives, and organisational structure of the Dungannon Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The organisers believe that the participation of all local businesses will be instrumental in establishing a Chamber of Trade and Industry.

“We encourage all businesses in the Dungannon area to join us for this event,” added Mr MacAuley.

“Your presence and input are vital in driving positive change and fostering a thriving business.”

The Dungannon Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting is scheduled to take place in Dungannon Rugby Club at 7pm tonight. Interested individuals are encouraged to register their attendance by emailing mandy@dungannonenterprise.com