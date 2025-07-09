Megan scoops Eileen Cairns scholarship at Best in FE awards

MEGAN Clarke, a Hairdressing student at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Strabane Campus, has been named the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Eileen Cairns Scholarship.

The award was presented during NWRC’s recent annual Best in Further Education (FE) celebrations, recognising outstanding student achievement across all campuses. Honouring the memory of Eileen

Cairns, a much-loved lecturer at NWRC Strabane, the scholarship recognises “exceptional endeavour

and accomplishment.”

Megan received praise for her commitment to the Level 2 Diploma in Hairdressing, and for showing

strong interpersonal skills, supporting peers, and contributing positively to the learning environment. Alongside her studies, Megan works part-time in a local salon where she has applied her training

in a real-world setting, earning repeat clients through her professionalism and high-quality work.

She previously completed both Level 2 and Level 3 Diplomas in Beauty Therapy at NWRC, where she was

commended for her dedication, versatility, and passion for the industry.

Clare Gallagher, head of the Faculty of Creative, Performing Arts and Therapies, said, “I am delighted to present this award to Megan, during her time at NWRC she has demonstrated not only significant accomplishment in her practical and academic work but also a clear vision for her future within the industry. Megan is versatile, determined and has a passion for this industry, skills essential for success.”

Megan added, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time studying hairdressing and beauty therapy at Strabane campus where I have been able to complete my qualifications I would like to thank the Cairns family for this scholarship.”