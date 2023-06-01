Megan welcomes ‘milestone’ day in Organ Donation

Today represents a landmark moment in the history of organ donation in the North, as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ finally comes into legal effect.

By replacing the retrograde ‘opt out’ organ donation registration system with an ‘opt in’ one, the new regulation means that everybody, with the exception of several prescribed groups, will be presumed a willing organ donor unless they explicitly state otherwise.

Named after young Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who was born in 2016 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, ‘Dáithí’s Law’ will revolutionise the law governing organ donation here in the North, which, according to Robin Swann, could save as many as 180 lives per year. To mark this historic occasion, the UlsterHerald spoke with a young Omagh lady who has played a big part in bringing this seismic shift about.

Megan McGillian, a 21-year-old medical student, based in Manchester, was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver at the age of ten.

During a cold conversation with a consultant, Megan, still only a primary school child at the time, found out that some day she would need a liver transplant to save her life.

Since that day, Megan has raised thousands of pounds for young people affected by childhood liver disease, campaigned hard for greater awareness around organ donation, and, along with many others, fought to see ‘Dáithí’s Law’ enacted and implemented here in the North.

In recognition of her crusade to better the lives of others, Megan recently received the ‘Beauty with a Purpose Award’ at the Miss Northern Ireland Contest.

“When I was ten years old, a consultant told me that I had the liver of an alcoholic,” said Megan, recollecting that unforgettable day.

However, despite her tender age, Megan accepted what she had been told with courage, and used it to form a new, outward-facing perspective on life.

“At the age of 14, I donated 21 inches of my hair and raised £2,500 for the Childrens Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) – the UK’s only organisation dedicated to fighting all forms of childhood liver disease,” said Megan.

As a teenager, on account of her selfless spirit, Megan was made one of two youth ambassadors for the CLDF in the North, becoming a point of contact for other young people living with liver disease.

Since then, Megan has continued to live her life in this same vain, always searching for another way to raise money and awareness for a cause greater than herself.

“Entering a beauty pageant competition was the furthest thing from my mind in March 2023, until I realised it would provide me with a platform to spread the message of organ donation,” said Megan.

Putting her name forward, Megan was moved not by the stereotypically shallow motivations associated with beauty pageants, but by a deep desire to transform an organ donation system that did not serve those whose lives depend on it.

“Entering Miss Northern Ireland this year was not about winning the overall title and crown, but, rather, about increasing my platform for raising awareness of organ donation. I haven’t just done this for the purpose of the competition, one day organ donation will save my life,” said Megan.

These stakes – life and death – became painfully apparent to Megan when in 2020 she lost one of her best friends, Lucia Quinney Mee.

“The day I was diagnosed, I met Rachael Quinney Mee. A few weeks later, I met her daughter Lucia. We were similar in age and we both had liver disease,” said Megan.

When the two girls met, Lucia had already undergone two liver transplants. The more the pair of young girls got to know each other, the closer their bond became.

“After Lucia received her third transplant,” said Megan, “she started the ‘Live Loudly, Donate Proudly’ campaign to encourage everyone to make the most out of all the opportunities in life, as well as in death – and this means organ donation.”

Lucia was awarded a BEM for her campaigning, in December 2017. However, a few years later, Lucia’s loved ones’ worst fears were realised.

“Lucia ultimately passed away from complications after her fourth liver transplant. She died the day before her birthday on May 21, 2020.

“Anyone that knew her was devastated by the news. To know her was a privilege and honour,” said Megan.

Now Megan carries Lucia’s legacy into the future, and today marks a special moment for all those who have invested time, energy or money into the campaign to see ‘Dáithí’s Law’ realised.

“’Today is a special day. Dáithí’s Law will save lives. I encourage everyone, especially those with a platform, to raise awareness about something that is close to your heart. Together, we can bring change!”