Memorial quilt represents innocent victims of the Troubles

A memorial quilt has been unveiled in Strabane in memory of innocent victims of the North’s ‘Troubles’.

The quilt was developed by volunteers within SEFF’s West Tyrone Gateway office, Newtownstewart and the Core Quilting team based in Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.

It was, then, unveiled in Christ Church, Strabane, during a service led by Rev John White.

Each patch represents a special person who was loved deeply by their family and friends, former colleagues, and the broader community.

All those included were innocent, and were connected to the West Tyrone and North West Region of Northern Ireland.

Readings and prayers were shared during the service from loved ones of the innocent

victim, who have been represented on the quilt, including Bryan

Finlay, who lost his uncle, Winston, in 1987, and his father, Ronnie, in 1991.

“I stand here this evening as a 41-year-old man, but the thoughts of what I witnessed that morning as a ten-year-old child are never far from my mind,” read Mr Finlay.

“Things have never been the same for us as a family, but we got on with life the best we could.

“My mother gave us as normal a childhood as she possibly could, being very protective of us as we grew up.”

Other participants of the service included Trevor Loughlin, brother of Adrian Loughlin, Ken McClatchey, son of Ann Ogilby and Mary Robinson, widow of Thomas Cunningham.

SEFF’s Director of Services, Kenny Donaldson, addressed those in attendance, stating, “Many innocent victims and survivors based in the North West, who are connecting with SEFF, have never previously engaged with groups or statutory agencies on these issues.

“We are encouraged that they are finding their voice; families like the Finlays. It is a priority for SEFF to build upon the suite of services and interventions that we offer within this Region.”

Offerings received at the service will support the work of Christ Church, Strabane, and SEFF’s ongoing Education-based outreach work.