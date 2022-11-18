Messages of support as band after tragic loss of guitarist

MESSAGES of support have flooded in for the members of local band – All Folk’d Up – who will return to the stage next month, after suffering the tragic loss of guitarist Barry Mohan.

The father-of-one from Aughnacloy, was killed in a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown, Co Armagh on October 17.

Mr Mohan who was fondly remembered for his sense of humour, musicianship and good nature was the second member of his immediate family to lose their life in a road traffic collision, following his father Declan’s death in 2007.

This week, the remaining members of the band, which includes Mr Mohan’s brother Pauric, announced that they would return to the stage, with a number of dates in local venues over the coming weeks.

“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for us all, but as a band, we have made the conscious decision to get back on the road,” read a statement from the band.

“We have been touched by all the support and kindness we have received. It has meant so much and we are grateful to everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind words.

“Music is all we know. We wish to keep going and deep down we know we must. To turn up every night; it’s more than just our livelihood, it’s what we were born and bred to do. Music is what we love, it’s what Barry loved and we are sure this is what he would have wanted.

“We’ll show up every night in confidence knowing it’s what he would have wanted for the band.”

Fans of the band, from across the country and beyond, responded with messages of love and support for the musicians.

John Molloy, country music singer from Tullamore was among those who offered encouragement, saying “Keep going lads, your fans, friends and family will be there for you all. Do what you guys do best.”

Tickets are now on sale for the series of concerts, which includes dates at The Mellon Inn in Omagh on December 9, and at Time in Cookstown on December 23.