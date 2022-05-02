Mid Ulster Pride’s big plans for first restrictions-free parade

PREPARATIONS are well underway for a much larger Pride parade in Cookstown this year, after the first two events were significantly curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the Mid Ulster Pride organisation revealed that they have switched the date of this year’s march to August 13 and say they are also planning to have up to 500 participants in the colourful celebration for the LGBTQI+ community.

With the application already submitted to the Parades Commission, members of Mid Ulster Parade said they would like to see more volunteers stepping forward to help with the running of the event.

Advertisement

Molly Farrell who has been with the local Pride group since it was formally launched back in January 2020, said there was growing excitement ahead of this year’s Parade.

“Definitely, this is going to be a lot bigger and better than the first two years of the parade. We were just unfortunate, that because of the Covid restrictions, we could only have 14 people taking part in the first parade and even last year, we had to keep some restrictions as there was still understandably a lot of concern over Covid,” said Molly who is the health and well-being officer with Mid Ulster Pride.

“But this year, we are going full steam ahead and really looking forward to seeing how big we can make the parade. I have friends from down south who are planning to come up to Cookstown for the parade and we have been contacted by lots of groups who say they will be coming along this year.

“There is a real buzz. We moved the date to August 13, as the Belfast Pride is the week before and the Foyle Pride is the week after our parade, so it means people can go along to all three.”

Despite the repeated lockdowns over the last two years, Molly said the Mid Ulster Pride group has continued to reach out and provide vital support for the LGBTQI+ community.

Molly continued, “I have been in Mid Ulster Pride from the start and it never ceases to amaze me, just how much the group has continued to grow and continues to grow.

“We have a steady stream of people in the local community who we engage with on a regular basis and we know that having a group like this is a real benefit. It’s not easy being from the LGBTQI+ community and living in a small rural place Mid Ulster, where everybody knows everybody.

Advertisement

“But this year, we will see people taking part in the parade who were maybe afraid to come out or just watched from the sidelines last year.”

As well as appealing for volunteers and stewards, Molly is also encouraging local community groups and sports clubs to get involved.

“The support we are already getting has been great. There are so many businesses and groups who have been in touch offering their support.

“And we also want other groups out there, like the GAA, football clubs and rugby clubs to get involved.”

She added, “With a much bigger parade this year, we will need more volunteers – particularly marshals with maybe some experience.

“The only thing we ask, is that volunteers are aged over 16 and that’s because they will be dealing with the public and they may also have to encounter the protestors.

“Anyone who wants to get in touch with us to offer support or to volunteer, can contact Mid Ulster Pride through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.”