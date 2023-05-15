Milestone membership for Omagh Leisure Complex

STAFF at Omagh Leisure Complex are in high spirits as they celebrate the signing of their 2,000th official member last week.

Serving Omagh and its surrounding towns and villages, Omagh Leisure Complex is the healthy heart of the community.

The complex offers a variety of programmes of activities, classes, swim programmes and health and fitness, and is home to some of the best facilities in the county.

Advertisement

A number of membership packages are available to suit all ages and abilities. The popular household membership, launched last year, allows two adults and up to three children (who live at the same address) to enjoy unlimited use of all the facilities and programmes, including the fitness suite, swimming pool, health suite, soft play and court sports for just £50 per month.

Commenting on reaching this milestone, Omagh Leisure Complex manager, Amanda Whiteman remarked, “It’s really amazing to see the number of people in our community utilising our facilities.

“There really is something for everyone, from Aqua Fit to Zumba. It’s particularly heart-warming to see the number of young people coming through the complex doors on a daily basis.

“Many will be aware of the vast benefits of exercise and keeping fit, especially to mental health and overall well-being.

“The leisure team here is excited to be part of this vital service offering affordable, value for money options to our customers.

“We look forward to continuing this in the year ahead.”