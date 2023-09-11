Mini drive in memory of ‘inspirational’ Connie

MINI owners from across the North are being urged to come to the Clogher Valley later this month for a special fundraiser in memory of a popular young woman who passed away from epilepsy in 2020.

Connie Kelly, a Mini enthusiast, was a true inspiration to any young person who lived with epilepsy. She never let it hold her back.

There were always challenges, but she would face them head-on and always strived to do her best.

In her memory, the Kelly and McKenna families from the Augher/Clogher area are holding a special Mini showcase and drive from Augher to Aughnacloy and back again on Sunday, September 17.

This will be followed by a barbeque and social event.

They are inviting all Mini drivers from across the North to come along and showcase their fantastic cars on the route that takes in the most scenic parts of Clogher Valley.

Connie’s own Mini car will be there on the day for all to see at what promises to be a very colourful spectacle. The owner of a Mini campervan is also planning on being in town.

A spokesperson for the families said, “The Mini Drive itself epitomises Connie. Someone different, someone inspirational and someone that was fun-loving and light-hearted.”

The meeting point for all those wishing to take part will be Augher Main Street at 2.30pm on Sunday with a barbeque for everyone afterwards.

All proceeds from the day will be split between the Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support.

Both charities help and provide a vital service to the rural community.