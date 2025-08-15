Money raised at match in memory of Tyrone GAA legend Jody Gormley

THE club of Tyrone GAA legend Jody Gormley has helped money for a cancer charity in his memory.

The 53-year-old died last December, just a few weeks after he revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

The Trillick man guided his native club to the Tyrone Senior Football title last year and immediately following his team’s defeat in this season’s county final informed his players of his cancer diagnosis.

Trillick St Macartan’s GAA Club recently waived admission fees to a Jim Devlin Cup match against Dromore and instead asked people to make a donation to the Omagh branch of the Marie Curie charity.

The initiative raised a total of £1,305 for the charity.

A spokesperson for the charity thanked everyone for their support.

“This lovely gesture was in memory of their former teammate Jody Gormley, and all gaels who have fought cancer.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind donations, from Trillick and Dromore supporters and beyond thank you so much to all involved, we very much appreciate your support.”