Monsignor Dan Carr has celebrated his last Mass

ST JOHNSTON Parish Priest Monsignor Dan Carr celebrated his final mass on Sunday after 35 years in the parish.

Mgr Carr’s family and friends joined with the parish community yesterday in prayer and celebration of his time as parish priest. Following mass, refreshments were served in St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre.

Mgr Carr will officially retire on October 14. Although he had told parishioners at mass last month of his plans to retire, his retirement was confirmed when Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ, announced a number of clerical changes in the Raphoe Diocese. From the weekend of October 14, the St Johnston parish will be jointly administered by Fr Martin Cunningham and Fr Philip Kemmy as Pastors in Solidum, with Fr Cunningham as the Moderator. Fr Cunningham will look after the schedule and arrangements for funerals and weddings while Fr Kemmy will take care of administration, the Finance Committee and the Parish Pastoral Council as well as the sacrament of Baptism.

Mgr Carr will continue to live in the parish as Pastor Emeritus.

Mgr Carr, originally of Ballyheerin, Fanad, was ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop John Charles McQuaid in Maynooth on June 20, 1965.

From July 1965 to July 1970 he was placed as a teacher in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

He returned to the school after furthering his education in Maynooth and he became President of St Eunan’s College in January 1982. He has been Parish Priest in St Johnston in September 1988 succeeding Dr Daniel Cunnea. In 1996, he was appointed as the Apostolic Administrator of the Raphoe Diocese, as Bishop Seamus Hegarty was transferred to the Diocese of Derry. In 1996 he was appointed Prelate of Honour with the title of Monsignor, while in 2000 he was appointed a Canon to the Cathedral Chapter. Father Carr’s Sacerdotal Golden Jubilee was celebrated at St Baithin’s Church St Johnston on Friday, June 12 2015.