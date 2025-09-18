Mountfield couple share the love at 60th wedding celebrations

HAVING recently celebrated 60 years of marriage, Peter and Brigid Carland held a special reception at Mountfield Community Centre following a thanksgiving mass at Corpus Christi Church.

In lieu of gifts, donations were made to Mountfield Community Centre, where they both attend the Senior Citizens Club on a Monday, raising a total of £600.

Mr and Mrs Carland’s daughter, Maggie Ferris, described the Senior Citizens club as a ‘valuable resource’.

“The club is a fantastic social outlet for elderly citizens, offering hot meals and social activities,” she said.

“It is ran by volunteers, so this donation was their way of saying thanks and giving something back.”

Mr and Mrs Carland were joined in their celebrations by family, neighbours and friends who also attend the club.

The celebrations were held just over a week before their diamond wedding anniversary.

Recalling how her parents first met, Maggie explained, “Mum was originally from Seskinore but moved to Mountfield to work at the Old Rectory in 1961.

“They met at the Central Ballroom in the village in 1962 and have lived in Mountfield their whole lives.”

Mr and Mrs Carland were married in St Mary’s Chapel, Killyclogher in 1965 by Fr McGinn.

“They held their reception in the Royal Arms Hotel in Omagh and had their honeymoon in Bundoran,” explained Maggie.

Mr and Mrs Carland have been blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.