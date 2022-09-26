Moy auction raises over £10,000 for Mary’s Meals

Hundreds of school children in Africa will receive a vital meal for an entire year, thanks to a hugely successful auction held in Moy earlier this month.

More than £10,000 was raised when dozens of people turned out to show their support and grab a bargain at the sale in St John’s Parochial Hall.

In a social media post, the Mary’s Meals Armagh and Benburb group said they wanted “to sincerely thank everyone who donated or helped in any way with their recent auction.”

They added, “It raised in excess of £10,000 – an amazing amount for the charity! This money will provide a nutritious meal at school for 700 pupils for a whole year in some of the most impoverished countries in the world.”

The promise of a good meal attracts these hungry children into the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a better future.

The charity are already feeding more than two million children every school day.