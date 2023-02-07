‘Mr Trillick’ turns 90

PATSY McCaughey, fondly referred to as ‘Mr Trillick’ and a ‘local legend’, celebrated his 90th birthday at Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown, last weekend.

A lifelong resident of the village, Patsy was born in 1933 to Mary and Mick McCaughey – and has never lived anywhere else.

He worked in a local shop in the town centre until he retired only a few years ago.

However, Patsy continued working part-time in a local butcher shop until last year. Finally, he hung up his apron at the age of 89.

A familiar face to the people of Trillick, Patsy has been an integral part of village life, organising events and fairs up until very recently.

Patsy is also a long-term member of Trillick GAC, and has been made the club’s honorary vice-president. He was formerly appointed as the club’s secretary, and proudly undertook the role for many years.

He is also the president of the local senior citizens club, who meet on a regular basis. The members wished him ‘happy birthday’ on Facebook, saying, “Best wishes Patsy – you have done a lot in your 90 years.”

The McCaughey family said that Patsy had the ‘time of his life’ at his party on Saturday.

His niece, Mary Garrity, said that the huge attendance at her uncle’s birthday celebration’s showed how ‘liked’ and ‘respected’ he is by the local community.

“Patsy had the time of his life on Saturday night,” she stated “There was a huge number of people from the local area that came to Mahon’s Hotel to say Happy Birthday to him.

“Patsy is a real character,” Mary added. “He is really well-known, liked, and respected by the people of Trillick.

“For years, he was the go-to man to organise local events for charities or any type ot celebration.

“He was always there to help out with any parish matters that were needed.

“Saturday night was the least we could do to show Patsy how much he means to the people of Trillick.”