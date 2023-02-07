This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Mr Trillick’ turns 90

  • 7 February 2023
‘Mr Trillick’ turns 90
Family Occasion - Patsy McCaughey with his nephews, nieces and God-Daughter at his 90th birthday party in Mahon's Hotel, Irvinestown
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 7 February 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY