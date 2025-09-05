Mum’s passing marks ‘end of an era’ for Killyclogher family

MOURNERS at the funeral of Molly McGinn in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, heard how she had lived a full life and was a central figure in the village for many years.

Born in 1938, Mrs McGinn was married to her late husband, Jimmy, for 68 years. He passed away in March 2021 and, the congregation was told, she had longed to be reunited with him ever since.

After meeting Jimmy, she moved from the Hill to Killyclogher, where the couple settled and became an integral part of the community.

Advertisement

Married in 1957, they went on to raise 11 children. Mrs McGinn gave up her career as a nurse to dedicate herself to family life, which grew to include 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, Fionn.

Mrs McGinn’s son James paid tribute to her strength and devotion.

“She was strong and resourceful… she had to be,” he said.

“She was a great cook and fed many. Mum was the homemaker, a huge support to Dad and the businesses he ran, but everyone knew she ran the engine room. We are very proud of the legacy she and Dad have left us – and with this community – they helped to develop the village and nurture the close fabric it is made of.

“She loved her home, cooking, baking, and her garden. Many a parish priest joined us for breakfast after Sunday Mass, and there were a lot of us. Her home and kitchen were the centre of our universe. She was a mother to many.”

James added that his mother never lost her caring touch, looking after her own mother Ruby as well as raising many of her grandchildren.

“This is the end of an era for us as a family – 124 Old Mountfield Road, the homestead, will never be the same. But we have fabulous memories of both Mum and Dad and the life we lived with them.”

Advertisement

Mrs McGinn was predeceased by her husband Jimmy and baby Andrew. She is survived by her children Madeleine (Joe), John (Pauline), Timothy (Colette), Charlie (Dympna), Gabriel, James (Joseph), Bridgette (Aidan), Gary, Matthew (Claudine) and Mark (Emma), along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild Fionn.