Nathan raises £3,000 for charity after gruelling 24-hour mountain hike

AN Omagh man who recently completed a gruelling 24-hour ascent and descent of Mullaghcarn mountain in memory of his granddad has helped to raise thousands for Care for Cancer.

Nathan Sides, aged 24, was inspired to undertake the mammoth mission near Gortin to honour his dear grandfather, Michael Sides, while helping to raise vital funds for the Campsie-based charity, which is close to his heart.

To help keep the lengthy feat fresh, Nathan’s friends kept in touch throughout – and some of them took it in turn walking with him.

Advertisement

With a grand total of £3,025 raised, Nathan has expressed his thanks to all those who sponsored him and his friends and family for their support throughout.

Care for Cancer have also thanked Nathan, his friends, and family circle for supporting Care for Cancer.

“This kind donation will allow us to provide practical help and support for families in the Omagh area who are affected by cancer,” said a spokesperson from the charity. “If we can help, please feel free to call us on 028 82 246 599.”