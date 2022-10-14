This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Nathan raises £3,000 for charity after gruelling 24-hour mountain hike

  • 14 October 2022
Nathan raises £3,000 for charity after gruelling 24-hour mountain hike
Nathan Sides (pictured left) is photographed during his gruelling 24-hour mountain hike up-and-down Mullaghcarn Mountain to help raise money for Care for Cancer, and honour the memory of his grandad.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 October 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Tractor fever in Donaghmore Omagh club raises money for Alzheimer’s Skydiving Fintona family raises £9,000 for charities Golden couple raise £3,220 for NI Chest Heart and Stroke

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY