Natural health specialist James Meyler retires after 40 years

ONE of Omagh’s best-known health clinics has closed its doors after 40 years following the retirement of founder, James Meyler.

The Natural Health Clinic, located on Church Street, Omagh was brought to life by James and his wife Clare in the early 1980s.

Many different therapies were practiced there throughout four decades of business, including osteopathy, podiatry, acupuncture, herbalism, psychology, aromatherapy and reflexology.

Mr Meyler has expressed “profound appreciation” to his clients and the local community for their loyalty.

He said, “I wish to thank all the amazing, inspiring clients I treated and the exceptional friends I made.”

While James is primarily known for being a registered osteopath, he originally qualified as a PE teacher and taught for 11 years.

In the formative years of his career, Mr Meyler managed Broderick’s Health and Fitness Studio before travelling to England to gain his osteopathic qualification.

Speaking to the UH about his professional journey, Mr Meyler explained how his healing methods extended beyond traditional treatments.

“Many patients had recurring problems or their treatment benefit didn’t last long enough. These patients had other forms of treatment and might have been told that they had ‘wear and tear’ or that little could be done for them except medication.

“As a result of many different experiences, I gradually realised that the human body is more than a bag of bones, muscles and nerves – but everything was interconnected. All this inspired me to enrol on a post-graduate course taught by Doctor Allan Phillips (New Zealand). The seminars were held in Vancouver (Canada) but mainly in Munich (Germany).

“I realised that when a patient has an ailment and nothing shows through medical tests, Neurolink endeavours to check where some of your brain signals have reduced due to an overload in your life.

“Proper restoration of health will only come when these brain signals to the relevant part of the body are re-established.”

Over the last several years, Mr Meyler said he found the pressure of work ‘sometimes getting too much’ – he was often at the clinic for nine to ten hours per day. And with his 75th birthday fast approaching, Mr Meyler felt it was time to take a complete and final break from work. He said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who attended the clinic over the past 40 years.

“I would like to thank all the amazing, inspiring clients I treated and the exceptional friends I made.

“To those who referred clients and promoted my work – thank you particularly all those who brought so much joy and happiness into my life, you will forever be in my thoughts.”

Mr Meyler concluded, “Finally, a special word of gratitude to Mary, Brendan and my wife Clare on running the whole business side of the clinic.”