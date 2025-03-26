New £4.75m plan to build social housing developments in Omagh

There is a new plan worth almost £5m for social housing in Omagh.

Arbour Housing has issued a tender which is seeking companies to work in partnership with to develop housing projects in the town.

The estimated value of the contract is £4.75m.

The successful company will be tasked with finding suitable sites and building the houses, which would then be managed by Arbour Housing.

The housing organised is based in Portadown and was originally called the Portadown Housing Association when it was set up in 1978.

It later changed its name to South Ulster Housing Association and becamse Arbour Housing in 2021.

The organisation currently manages around 1,300 homes, mainly in the Portadown, Lurgan and Newry areas.

The plans for the Omagh area are understood to be the organisation’s first project in Tyrone.

The tender document states the planned houses can be delivered over a number of sites or on one site.

However, it adds that in order to ‘provide an efficient housing management service’, any one site must not provide less than five housing units.