New arts projects to support older people in rural Tyrone areas

A special arts project has been launched to support older people living in rural parts of Co Tyrone.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced the launch of the third round of its successful HeART of the Sperrins programme.

The programme was created in response to research which highlighted that individuals over 60 remain significantly underrepresented in arts and cultural engagement.

Advertisement

HeART of the Sperrins is part of the Arts & Older People Programme, jointly funded by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency, and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The initiative seeks to promote positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in older people, while ensuring their voices and experiences are represented through the arts.

This latest round will deliver high-quality creative workshops in rural settings—including day care centres and older people’s groups—with a particular focus on those who are isolated, living with disabilities, or otherwise underserved by mainstream arts provision.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, welcomed the return of the programme.

“HeART of the Sperrins is a fantastic example of how arts and culture can be used to build stronger, more inclusive communities. This programme brings creativity and connection directly into the heart of our rural areas, where access to such opportunities can often be limited.

“It’s about improving wellbeing, reducing isolation, and giving our older citizens a chance to be seen, heard, and valued. I’m proud that our Council continues to support this meaningful work, and I look forward to seeing the incredible results once again.”

Lorraine Calderwood, Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well helping to relieve stress.

Advertisement

“The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together and promote positive physical and mental health.”

A diverse range of creative activities will be offered over six participatory sessions in each setting, including: Music Therapy, Willow Sculpture, Visual Arts and Crafts, Felting & Quilting, Wood Carving, Glass Lantern Painting, Reminiscence and Storytelling and Historical Artefacts and Museum Tours.

For further information about HeART of the Sperrins or to find out how to get involved, please contact artsandculture@derrystrabane.com