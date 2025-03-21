New bus shelter unveiled in Coolnagard area of Omagh

TRANSLINK has unveiled a new bus shelter in the Coolnagard Estate, Omagh, following a request from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to improve public transport facilities in the area.

In October 2020, the council identified several locations in Enniskillen and Omagh where bus shelters were needed due to high numbers of residents using public transport. Following an approval process, installation of the Coolnagard shelter was completed in January this year.

Welcoming the new facility, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, emphasised the council’s commitment to enhancing local infrastructure. He described bus shelters as vital public assets that provide passengers with a safe and comfortable waiting area and thanked Translink for its support in delivering the project.

Sean Falls, Translink’s service delivery manager, highlighted the growing demand for public transport and the importance of providing suitable infrastructure to support passengers.

He said the new shelter at the junction of Coolnagard Hollow and Coolnagard Avenue would offer much-needed protection from the elements while encouraging more people to choose sustainable travel options.

The council aims to achieve Net Zero status by 2042, with increased use of public transport playing a key role in reducing carbon emissions. Ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place is seen as an important step towards encouraging more sustainable travel across the district.