New coffee making course in Dungannon

DUNGANNON could soon become the home of the perfect mug of coffee, thanks to a new course at the South West College (SWC).

As our insatiable appetite for caffeine continues to grow, a pioneering group of students recently completed the first session of the OCN Level 2 Barista Skills course at the local college.

SWC say the course has prepared this group with all the skills required to enter a fast-growing speciality area in the hospitality industry, with demand for talented baristas high and the culture of how people drink coffee expanding to new flavours, blends and varieties.

Scott King who is the lecturer for the new course said it was “very practical and hands-on”.

He added, “Most of the students came from a vocational background and the course has encouraged both emerging skill sets and ongoing skill sets using the machine facilities at Dungannon campus.

“This course has expanded the students’ knowledge of the many different types of coffee and tea available. They have also learned to develop their customer relations skills with a focus on being bespoke and tailor-made to each customer’s order.”

He said the format of the class as ‘free flowing’ with plenty of open dialog and discussion in a fun environment.

With endless opportunities available across hotels, coffee shops, and even the potential to develop your own business, SWC say this is an excellent course for “anyone wishing to retrain or upskill in their barista skills”.

You can find out more by searching for ‘barista’ on the SWC website www.swc.ac.uk. Applications are still open for courses starting in September 2022 – please visit the SWC website or follow SWC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details.