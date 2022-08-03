This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

New coffee making course in Dungannon

  • 3 August 2022
New coffee making course in Dungannon
Michael McGladeBy Michael McGlade - 3 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Footie friends raise thousands in Dungannon charity match Tyrone teams officially launch their SuperCupNI campaign Arson attacks on 250-year-old tree in Dungannon Suspension of fines caused by parking confusion

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY