New date for Jingle Ball Run

POSTPONED festive fundraiser, the ‘Jingle Ball Run’ in Dungannon town centre, which was originally scheduled for before Christmas, will now take place on Saturday, February 25.

Due to difficulties obtaining a road closure order, the organisers were forced to call a halt to the December event, but have now secured a new date.

Around 10,000 multi-coloured plastic balls will cascade from Dungannon’s Castle Hill to the Market Square, in a unique charity event organised by the town’s Traders’ Association.

The Jingle Ball Run will benefit three charities, St Vincent De Paul; The Vineyard Foodbank Appeal; and Zambia Education Development. The event is sure to generate much excitement, as people cheer on the balls, hoping theirs makes it to the winning line outside Dungannon Library.

It is the brainchild of Brian MacAuley, who has seen the footfall in the town centre increase in the past few months with the addition of the nearby Space at the Market Square, close to the location of the ball run.

Brian said the event has a three-fold benefit, in that it will raise much-needed funds for the charities, allow families to enjoy a fun event, and promote trade in the town.

“I have seen a similar event take place in Cork, and I was amazed by the interest and excitement it generated. It really is a spectacle to see 10,000 balls roll through the town, and people lining each side of the street, willing them on.”

In the build-up to the race on the day, many of Dungannon’s ball sports teams and players will be taking part in a number of ball-related challenges, including members of the rugby, GAA, soccer, hurling, hockey and golf clubs.

Dungannon Traders’ Association spokesperson, Stephen Mohan, said he was ‘upbeat’ about the event, and its potential to bring people into town on a Saturday afternoon.

“It is exciting to see a race with balls and as Dungannon is built on a hill, the balls will bounce and flow freely through the short circuit.

“We are very grateful for the continuous support given by Mid Ulster Council, and their help to make this event possible, which gives people the opportunity to shop and socialise in Dungannon.”

Speaking on behalf of St Vincent de Paul, Mandy Cavlin said this ‘fun’ event would help the charity share out to those in need from all sides of the community, particularly in times of need.

Matt Graham, from the Vineyard Food Bank, added, “Support for the event will help make a big difference to the local community”.

Balls can be purchased at £2 each from participating shops and online from jingleballrun.co.uk.