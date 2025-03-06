New efforts to instill a ‘sense of pride’ in Aughnacloy

AUGHNACLOY is set to flourish with a new initiative aimed at enhancing the village’s beauty and fostering community pride.

The Aughnacloy Development Association is thrilled to launch ‘Aughnacloy in Bloom’, a project designed to bring residents, businesses, and community groups together through vibrant floral displays and well-maintained green spaces.

The initiative encourages everyone to take an active role in making Aughnacloy a more welcoming and attractive place to live, work, and visit.

Whether through hanging baskets, flower beds, or other creative planting ideas, small efforts can make a big difference in transforming the village into a picturesque haven.

To officially introduce ‘Aughnacloy in Bloom’, a public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 13, at Aghaloo Community Centre at 8pm.

Everyone is warmly invited to attend, share ideas, and discover how they can get involved. Refreshments will be served, making it a friendly and informative evening for all.

Whether you’re a homeowner, business owner, part of a community group, or simply have a passion for gardening, your participation is valued and encouraged.

Marian Dudley, from the Aughnacloy Development Association, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative.

She said: “We want to inspire a sense of pride in our village and encourage everyone to play a part in enhancing its beauty.

“By working together, we can create a more inviting and vibrant environment that benefits both residents and visitors.”

For more information or to confirm attendance at the public meeting, please contact Marian on 07450 631510, Seana on 07787 141657 or visit the Facebook page for Aughnacloy Development Association.