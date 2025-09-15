New emergency teams on call in Strabane and Castlederg

A NEW volunteer-led scheme is bringing vital emergency support to communities in Strabane, Castlederg and Aghyaran, ensuring help arrives in the crucial minutes before an ambulance.

The Strabane and Castlederg Community First Responder (CFR) Scheme is made up of trained local volunteers who are alerted by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to attend emergencies such as cardiac arrest, chest pain, choking and breathing difficulties.

Their role is to provide immediate care and reassurance until paramedics arrive.

Already operational in Strabane, the scheme has been successfully called to 20 emergency incidents in recent weeks. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the initiative will soon extend to Castlederg and Aghyaran, with volunteers there being equipped with responder kits containing a defibrillator and essential first aid supplies.

Coordinator Ivan Barr praised the backing the scheme has received so far.

“We are hugely-grateful to the sponsors who have already come forward to support this initiative.

“Their generosity has helped us go live in Strabane and is now helping us get the Castlederg and Aghyaran part of the scheme up and running. Every second counts in an emergency, and having trained responders nearby can make a real difference.”

To keep their skills sharp, volunteers attend weekly training sessions covering CPR, defibrillator use, airway management and scenario-based drills. The programme also includes equipment checks and record-keeping to ensure responders are always audit-ready.

CFRs are seen as particularly valuable in rural areas, where longer ambulance response times can add extra pressure in emergencies. However, organisers stress that the scheme is not a replacement for ambulances.

“This scheme is about community volunteers helping their neighbours in the most critical of moments,” said Maria Devlin, who has been supporting training sessions. “It doesn’t change ambulance response times, but it does provide vital care and reassurance until the ambulance crew arrives. Thanks to the commitment of local sponsors, volunteers will be equipped and ready to respond very shortly.”

The scheme will continue fundraising to expand its reach and provide more responder kits.

Local businesses, community groups and residents are encouraged to lend their support.

For more information, or to find out how to get involved, email CFRWest@communityrescue.org or visit the Facebook page Strabane-Castlederg CRS Community First Responders.