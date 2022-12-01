New era for Moortown Hall after renovation

Moortown Hall has reopened after undergoing a major renovation.

The hall had been built in 1858, starting life as a school. Along the side of the hall, there had been a stable for the school master’s horse. In its early years, it had been used for ceili dancing and travelling performers.

In later years it was used for political meetings against the partition of Ireland. Down through the years its purpose was mainly devoted to parochial fundraising events, such as guest teas and sales of work.

In more recent times the hall served for many functions, from a bingo hall, chip shop, disco hall, credit union and even a cinema. In 1963 the hall had reverted back to a school, whilst St Peter’s Primary school was being extended across the road.

Currently, there is a committee set up and devoted to refurbishing this historical landmark through fundraising and donations.