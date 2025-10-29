New funding available for groups in Drumquin and Killen

COMUNITY groups and organisations in Drumquin and Killen are being urged to apply for the latest round of funding from the Cornavarrow and Slieveglass Wind Farm Funds.

The scheme, administered by the Fermanagh Trust, offers grants to support projects located within five kilometres of either wind farm.

The funds were established by Energia Renewables to ensure the developments provide lasting social and economic benefits for the local area as well as environmental gains.

Over 25 years, Energia has pledged £2.4 million to back local initiatives that strengthen community life. Two types of grants are available.

The Revenue Small Grants Programme offers up to £4,000 for community activities, venue improvements, or recurring costs for ongoing programmes.

The Strategic Projects Revenue Grants provide up to £5,000 per year for one to three years, supporting longer-term projects that involve collaboration between community organisations.

Over the past year, the funds have supported a wide range of local projects across Drumquin and Killen.

Drumquin Women’s Group received support for its programme of line dancing, crafting and sewing sessions – activities that help reduce isola[1]tion and bring people together.

Drumquin Men’s Shed benefited from funding to upgrade tools and improve its premises, ensuring members can safely take part in hands-on projects that build skills and friendships.

Local young people have also reaped the rewards. St Joseph’s Primary School replaced outdated outdoor play equipment, while DCYC maintained and enhanced its youth club facilities.

Sugar & Spice Early Years expanded its workshops, helping children develop confidence and wellbeing through play.

Community venues and sporting facilities also saw improvements.

Drumquin Social Club carried out vital hall repairs, Drumquin United FC supported community fitness and children’s sports activities, and the Blue Thistle Highland Dancers hosted their annual competition, celebrating local talent and cultural pride.

Applications close at 12 noon on Thursday, November 13. Further details and forms are available at www.fermanaghtrust.org or by emailing secretary@fermanaghtrust.org