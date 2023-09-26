New group to tackle lack of traffic free greenways in Strabane

A NEW group has been set up in Strabane in order to campaign for better greenway infrastructure in the area.

‘Strabane Greenways’ has already held a round of meetings with local councillors and engaged with council officials about the lack of traffic free greenways in the town and the need for healthier travel options.

Speaking this week, Strabane Greenways spokesperson Daithí McKay said that the group was set up as a response to a growing demand for better active travel infrastructure.

“Local people want to have better options to walk, cycle or wheel that are quiet and away from road emissions,” he explained.

“The group’s membership include locals who are involved in sports clubs in the town, parents who want to see better traffic-free spaces for their children and business representatives who recognise the potential a well-planned greenway has to create economic and tourism opportunities.

“It has been eight years since the proposal was put forward for a riverside greenway between Strabane and Sion Mills that would create a quiet, peaceful six km route from the town centre and that would give local people the option of walking space that they do not have at present. This work clearly needs to be progressed more urgently.”

The group has set up a ten-person committee which will be involved in greenway and active travel campaigning.

Committee member Carol Gallagher added, “We want to see the council prioritise this long overdue project in this council term and ensure that it is a genuine off-road greenway away from the main roads in the town.”

Meanwhile, plans to deliver the Strabane North Greenway project moved a step closer this week with the appointment of a contractor to deliver the project.

F.P. McCann Ltd have been tasked with delivering the scheme which will see approximately 1.4km of new greenway delivered along the former Great Northern Railway line. This link will provide enhanced off-road connectivity for non-motorised users between Strabane and Ballymagorry in County Tyrone.

Commenting on this development, Daithí McKay said, “The development of this short stretch of greenway is very much to be welcomed and kudos to all at the council that were involved in this.

“We believe that the next obvious stage of this part of the greenway is to connect onto Corkan Island and across into what will soon be the Lifford to Carrigans greenway…

“The significance of this Corkan Island link is that, once developed, it will provide people in Strabane with a much safer greenway route to Derry City. The Lifford – Carrigans development will link into the Foyle Valley greenway that stretches from Carrigans into Derry City.”