New home unveiled for Omagh’s Methodist minister

OMAGH Methodist Church has officially received the keys to its newly-built manse, which will serve as the residence for the church’s minister and their family.

Constructed by Fermac Properties, the modern home is located in the Camowen Avenue development on Hospital Road, the former site of Tyrone County Hospital.

It replaces the previous manse at Dergmoney Place on Dublin Road.

A formal dedication ceremony is planned for May, marking the official transition and reaffirming the church’s long-standing presence in the community. Founded in 1857, Omagh Methodist Church has been a cornerstone of the town, standing prominently on James Street.

Church elder Ken Strong expressed the congregation’s joy at the move, highlighting its importance in supporting the church’s work.

“The Omagh and Fintona Circuit of the Methodist Church has now taken possession of its new manse in Camowen Avenue,” Mr Strong told the UH.

“We are very happy with the new property, and it will be properly dedicated in May to the work of God in this area.”