New mural celebrating best of Strabane to be unveiled today

A new piece of street art will be unveiled today in Strabane – and it’s already generating a buzz in the community.

Following a successful trial art installation during the Summer Jamm on Castle Street, the initiative aims to kickstart a series of colourful public artworks across the town. The new installation was made possible thanks to £4,800 in funding from the Housing Executive and the joint efforts of the Springhill Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA), local councillor Barney Harte and Derry-based street art collective Peaball.

“Cllr Barney Harte came to the Association in early April with an idea of installing an art piece in Springhill and offered to help us get funding for the project,” Brian McNamee, Project Coordinator at SPARYA, said.

“SPARYA applied to the Housing Executive who generously gave us £4,800 worth of funding for the project.”

Mr McNamee then reached out to Peaball, a well-known street art collective, to work with young people from the area. Over two creative sessions, four artists from Peaball and 13 local youths between the ages of 11 and 16 developed the concept and design.

“It was decided that the theme should be ‘All that is good about Strabane’,” Brian continued.

“During those sessions, the young people decided on what should be incorporated. I can’t tell you everything, but it will include the Tinnies, Ambrose the Pig in the Alley Courtyard, the boat in Abercorn Square and many other iconic sights in the town.”

Despite all the planning and creativity, the artwork still doesn’t have a title.

“There’s no official name for the art installation as yet,” Brian admitted.

“I have to admit we never really thought about it, but I’m sure someone will have a flash of inspiration between now and Friday before we unveil the piece.”

The unveiling will take place during the Springhill fun day, and everyone is encouraged to come along to celebrate this unique collaboration and see the results of a project that’s brought colour, creativity, and community spirit to the streets of Strabane.

“We can’t wait for people to see the hard work everyone has gone through to make this a reality,” Mr McNamee added.