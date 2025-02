Dungannon Ladies Probus Club has a new President.

Vivienne Quinn has been elected as the new President of the club following the club’s recent AGM at Dungannon Rugby Club.

She takes over from outgoing President Isa Cahoon.

Rotary President Richard Byrne attended the AGM to oversee the election of committee members. He commended the smooth running of the process and extended his best wishes for the year ahead.

As a token of appreciation, he was presented with a small gift. Vivienne also presented Isa with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her contributions over the past year. Isa was further honoured with her Past President’s brooch, presented by 2024 past-president Mary Ferris.

The newly elected committee members for the incoming year are: President: Vivienne Quinn, vice president, Helen Brown, secretary, June Nelson, PR officer, Loretta Bullock, treasurer, Val Williamson, assistant treasurer, Pam Duff, events co-ordinator, Janice Buchanan and assistant events co-ordinator, Violet Campbell.

At the AGM, events co-ordinator Janice Buchanan reflected on the past year, highlighting the various guest speakers and activities enjoyed by members, including visits from an NSPCC co-ordinator, Guide Dogs for the Blind representatives, and gardener Mervyn Walker and his son.

Outings to the Grand Opera House and Rowallane House and Gardens were also among the year’s highlights. Janice encouraged members to put forward suggestions for future speakers, visits, or activities.

Dungannon Ladies Probus Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, apart from July and August, at 11am in Dungannon Rugby Club.

New members are always welcome, with the opportunity to attend one or two meetings before deciding to join.