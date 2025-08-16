New programme tells the story of Tyrone’s history

RESIDENTS of the Castlederg, Finn, Glenderg, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills wards are invited to take part in the second Our Shared History programme.
Led by local historians Pat McNulty and Amanda Buchanan, the sessions will explore the era of the Plantation and guide participants on how to use historical records to research their own family history.
The programme will take place in the Newtownstewart Centre on Wednesdays, August 20 and 27, followed by a guided tour of Castlederg on Wednesday, September 24.
There is no cost to take part and the programme is open to residents of the Derg Electoral Area. Booking is now open.
