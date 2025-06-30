New project aims to promote voices of migrant women in local area

AN ambitious new heritage initiative that will preserve and celebrate the experiences of over 100 migrant women who have settled in Mid Ulster has been given the green light thanks to a major funding award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Titled ‘Heritage Journeys: Voices of Migrant Women in Mid Ulster’, the project will be delivered by First Steps Women’s Centre (FSWC) in Dungannon and will document the stories, cultures, and traditions of Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) women who have made the area their home between 2000 and 2024.

Among the many voices to be featured in the project is Katalin Hajdu, who moved to Dungannon from Hungary in 2012 and later became chair of First Steps Women’s Centre for a period.

“I arrived in Dungannon and had to adapt to life in a new country with limited finances and a limited command of the English language,” said Katalin.

“It’s been quite a journey and one I am still on, but today, I am proud to work as an Executive Sales Manager and call Mid Ulster home.”

Katalin recalled the challenges of settling in a new community where she initially knew no-one.

“Becoming part of life in Mid Ulster wasn’t easy. I knew no local people, but thankfully, I found FSWC. I found a lifeline. Suddenly, I found myself surrounded by new friends and a sense of community that felt almost like a second family,” she said.

Through the support of the centre, she was able to build confidence, develop skills, and integrate into her new environment.

“I began to learn about the local way of life and how things were done, while being encouraged to share my own experiences and cultural traditions,” she continued.

“Through FSWC, I was able to access ESOL classes and pursue further learning opportunities, with the added reassurance of a crèche where I knew my child was safe and well cared for. It was a truly transformative experience.”

She later progressed her education at South West College and believes projects like this one are crucial for the future.

“Sharing and learning from each other and our cultures is key to a better life for all of us, and that is why this project is so important.

“I see a huge shift in cultural diversity here, so for future generations we must preserve the details of how we, as women from so many different walks of life, have coped, changed, adapted and moved forward during these years, so they can learn from us.”