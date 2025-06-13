New project will establish a ‘Centre of Hope’ in Castlederg

A TRANSFORMATIVE new community project in Castlederg is set to promote hope, healing and cross-community connection, after the announcement of £52,000 in funding from the PEACEPLUS Programme.

The initiative, led by Derg Valley Care, will establish a ‘Centre of Hope’ in the town, aiming to regenerate Castlederg through inclusive engagement and lasting reconciliation.

“This project has the potential to create lasting change across the communities in Castlederg,” said Martin Duffy, chief executive of Derg Valley Care.

“To maximise the impact, we will be working with our community-based partners and local businesses to ensure we achieve maximum reach across the adult population and get good cross-community engagement.”

Central to the project is a partnership with RESILIO, a charity specialising in community resilience and hope-building.

Marie Dunne, director of RESILIO and a recognised expert in this field, will deliver training to local participants as part of the initiative.

“We are fortunate to be working with RESILIO, a charitable organisation dedicated to activating hope within communities and in particular Marie Dunne who is an expert in this field and someone with incredible energy and drive,” added Mr Duffy. “RESILIO will deliver training locally to ensure we can all fully-appreciate and achieve the incredible benefits of having hope in all aspects of our daily lives.”

Marie Dunne expressed her pride in being part of the project.

She said, “Fostering hope is essential for community growth and wellbeing, and the team at RESILIO are committed to helping Castlederg achieve this positive transformation. Investing in hope can strengthen community resilience, helping residents to better cope with challenges of life and work together towards positive growth and development.”

Organisers say the ‘Centre of Hope’ will act as a long-term catalyst for transforming Castlederg’s identity, empowering residents to overcome division and build a future based on shared purpose and personal resilience.

Sue Divin, PEACE programme manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, welcomed the project’s focus and the local community’s role in shaping it.

“Castlederg is an important town, with a difficult history, so it is very significant that the local community identified ‘Hope’ as something worth investing in,” she said.

“Council and the Peace Board are delighted to be able to fund this project through our PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan.”

Anyone interested in learning more or getting involved in the ‘Centre of Hope’ project is encouraged to contact Sharon Lines on 07719 960109 or 028 81670764.