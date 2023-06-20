New report highlights vital role of befriending for local victims

GROUPS from across Tyrone attended the launch of a new report and accompanying film highlighting the crucial work of befriending services across the North’s victims’/ survivor sector.

Around 60 people, including representatives from befriending groups, the Executive Office, Victims Commission, Victims and Survivors Service and Regional Trauma Network, were in Corick House Hotel, outside Clogher, for the official unveiling of the ‘Gift of Time’ Befriending Report and related short film.

The event was organised by well-known victims’ group, SEFF, whose members were part of the initial conversations which led to the establishment of a befriending service within the victims’/survivor sector in 2006.

During the last 17 years, the service has developed further within SEFF but also across the wider sector.

Partner groups in the research included the Strule Association, Families Moving On and South and East Tyrone Welfare Support Group.

Speaking at the launch event, Kenny Donaldson, SEFF director, said, “It is the view of our partnership of befriending groups that there was a need for this study to be completed so that policymakers and others might have a fuller understanding of the benefits of the befriending service.”

Mr Donaldson said the report sought to raise awareness around the areas where further investment was required, spanning finance, human resources and a willingness for Government departments to work together collaboratively in ensuring the longer-term sustainability of the service.

He said, “Without question, the befriending service is a crucial foundation service for many groups providing services to victims/survivors, it is an intimate service and facilitates close connections between people, it reaches the vulnerable, isolated and marginalised in a way in which many other support services do not.”

Emphasizing the vital role played by befrienders, Mr Donaldson said, “Across Northern Ireland an army of volunteers work night and day in support of the vulnerable and isolated and provide practical support to these individuals, bringing them to hospital appointments, shopping, help facilitate their connections with wider community services or provide home-based visitation.

“Too often, befriending has been the ‘Cinderella’ support service and this needs to change. It is the foundation service and is a key element of social care response.

“Going forward, it is important that the Department of Health works closely with the Executive Office and other relevant departments in conducting relevant scoping work across the community (inclusive of victims/survivors) leading to Befriending being elevated as a core preventative and also response service in the wider social care model.”

The ‘Gift of Time’ Befriending Report was produced by QE5 Consultancy, Omagh.