New road safety videos for young children released

PRIMARY school pupils across West Tyrone are set to benefit from the launch of a new suite of educational videos which are aimed at children in pre-school and Key -Stage One.

The new educational resources are the cumulation of months of work by the charity, Road Safe NI, after they secured funding from the NIPB Police Property Fund grant scheme.

Davy Jackson, chairperson of Road Safe NI, commented “We are delighted with how the videos have turned out. They feature our mascot, Road Safe Roary, giving life-saving road safety tips to a vulnerable age group. We believe it is now more important than ever that children are reminded of the dangers on our roads.

Advertisement

Children are one of the most vulnerable road user groups but with education, they can reduce the risks.

“These videos offer practical advice and demonstrate how to cross the road safely, how to travel safely in a car, and how to play safely in the park.”

Free copies of the videos can be downloaded by visiting www.roadsafeni.org.