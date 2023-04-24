New Run For Enda training programme unveiled

FANCY getting off the sofa and improving your fitness this summer all for a great cause?

Now is your chance, as Killyclogher and Cappagh GAC – in conjunction with the Enda Dolan Foundation – are organising a running programme in the lead up to the annual Killyclogher 10/5K Fun Run that will be held on Saturday, June 3.

Building on the success of the recent Run For Enda training initiatives, this latest programme is great for beginners or those who wish to improve their 5K time or even hope to attempt their first 10K.

Peter Dolan from the Enda Dolan Foundation said, “We are really looking forward to this new running programme.

“It has become a great social occasion as well as introducing health and fitness awareness to many young and young at heart people.”

The training programme is due to take place every Thursday night at Youth Sport, Omagh.

It will cost £25 for six weeks for adults training for the 5K – which includes race entry, chip timing and a t-shirt – and £10 for children, which will include coaching, race entry fee and a medal.

The programme is due to begin on Tuesday, April 25 at 6.30pm, with registration from 6pm.

Further details are available on the ‘Run for Enda’ and ‘Killyclogher 10K’ Facebook pages.

The Enda Dolan Foundation was founded in 2014 following the tragic death of Enda Dolan who was killed in a road accident.

With the purpose of promoting fitness and mental well-being through a range of programmes involving physical activity and music, the foundation opens its doors to people from all backgrounds and communities.