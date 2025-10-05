New support hub for carers launched in Omagh

LAUGHTER, chat and the clink of coffee cups filled Omagh Community Fire Station as local carers gathered this week for the launch of the town’s first Carers Hub.

The new group, which will meet on the last Tuesday of every month, is designed to give unpaid carers a welcoming space to share experiences, seek advice and access support.

Similar Hubs in Limavady, Enniskillen and Derry have already proven popular, offering not only peer support but also activities such as arts and crafts, reflexology and well-being sessions.

For many carers, these gatherings are a rare chance to relax, meet new people and realise they are not alone in their role.

The Omagh Carers Hub will meet monthly at the Community Fire Station from 10.30am–12pm.

At the launch,carers spoke to the UlsterHerald about the difference such a space could make.

Carer Elizabeth McSorely, who also attends the carers’ walking group in Omagh, described the Hub as ‘an excellent way to meet more people in similar situations’.

“I really look forward to getting to know more carers,” she said.

“I am a member of the carers’ walking group that meets every Tuesday, and that’s a great way for carers to get to know each other and chat. I think this Hub will give local people even more opportunities to connect. As a carer, it is easy to feel lonely and isolated, so places like this, where you can speak with people who are in a similar situation, are lovely.”

The Hub is being run by the Western Trust.

Speaking at the launch, Geraldine McLaughlin, carers coordinator, said the sessions would offer both professional and peer-led support.

“Very often, someone on the same journey will be able to give you the information you need,” she explained. “This is our fourth Hub now in the Western Trust area, and the others have been hugely successful. We really felt there was a need for one in Omagh. The walking group, which runs every Tuesday morning, is very well attended, and this Hub will run at the same time on the last Tuesday of every month.”

Among those attending was carer John McGrade, who helps look after two boys with autism. He previously attended a small local support group that closed last year when funding ended.

“When I saw this one was starting and was being run by the health service, we came along,” he said.

“I help look after two boys with autism, and we’ve found it a great help just talking to people and interacting with others in the same situation. Meeting other carers makes me feel more confident, knowing that there are so many people out there dealing with similar, and sometimes even more difficult situations.”

The Western Trust will also host its annual Carers Carol Service at the Silverbirch Hotel on Tuesday, December 2, featuring performances from local schools and musicians.

For more information about the Omagh Carers Hub, the Carers Carol Service or other services provided by the Western Trust, visit www.westerntrust.hscni.net, contact Gabrielle McAloon, carers development worker, on 028 6634 4163 or email Carers.Support1@westerntrust.hscni.net. No booking is required to attend the Hub.