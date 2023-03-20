Newmills farmer pursues his passions thanks to custom wheelchair

A NEWMILLS man with cerebral palsy has been able to pursue his passion for farming thanks to a specially-adapted wheelchair.

Jonathan Turtle – who is non-verbal – always loved farming, and would often spend his days outside watching the others work.

Now, thanks to his customised wheelchair, the 46-year-old is now, too, able to actively work around the farm.

Advertisement

A tow bar attached to the back of his chair allows Jonathan to haul farm machinery, carry feed to cattle, traverse uneven farmland and transport hay bails.

And, thanks to further accessories which can be fitted to his wheelchair, Jonathan can also direct herds of cattle when they are being transferred to a new field to make sure none of them wander off, and he can even plough snow.

However, his favourite job is helping to guide tractor drivers as they unload silage.

Using customised table tennis bats that include a green side for ‘go’, and red side for ‘stop’, Jonathan fulfils this task with precision, and his efforts have proved to be a huge help for the drivers.

“He always had small accessories on the wheelchair, but the older he got, the more ambitious he got,” said his proud sister, Glenda.

With mirrors attached, courtesy of his brother Timmy, Jonathan can also reverse on his chair with his trailer attached at ease.

Jonathan works on an ‘all terrain chair’ which is twice as big as the average wheelchair, and it helps him keep moving along uneven surfaces.

Advertisement

“When his old chair needed replaced, we set up a GoFundMe page, and within 20 minutes people started making donations,” said Glenda. “We hit our target, and had to turn down offers for further donations, we couldn’t believe it.

“When we got the funds, he tried a few different chairs, and instantly had to have the tow bar fitted so he could get on with his work.”

Through the generosity of friends, family and neighbours, Jonathan now has a plethora of accessories that have enhanced his capabilities around the farm that has been in his family for three generations.

Jonathan struggled with moving around the farm freely in his previous wheelchair, so the upgraded chair has been beneficial in allowing him to feel involved, as well as having a positive impact on his mental health.

“When he’s farming, he’s in his happy place,” Glenda added.

“The smile on his face when he’s out in the fields just brings me so much happiness.”

Farming is a huge part of Jonathan’s identity, so being able to help his brother, Alistair – who runs the farm since the passing of their father – means a lot to him.

“The gadgets just keep coming,” said Glenda, “We have two lorry containers out the back of the house full of Jonathan’s attachments and accessories.

“When Jonathan’s happy, we’re happy.

“Just because he has cerebral palsy, it doesn’t mean that he has to be limited in where he can go and can’t go,” she concluded.

Such community spirit and generosity has been life-changing, and has allowed Jonathan to inspire many and reap the rewards of what he is most passion about – the family farm.