Newtownstewart gearing up for big Christmas festival

NEWTOWNSTEWART’S Festival of Light is set to be the largest event the town has seen in over 80 years. Taking place this Sunday, over 40 craft stalls will line Main Street ahead of a spectacular tractor convoy and a fireworks display.

Two Castles Community Festival spokesperson John Gallagher said that the 12th annual event plans to ‘be the biggest yet’.

“Every year the event just gets bigger and better,” said John, “And it’s all down to the community who help it grow.

“But this year the whole of Main Street will be closed off and three large gazebos with over 40 craft stalls will be open for shopping.

“Santa will be down to meet the kids from 12 noon til 5pm and the Mayor of the Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh will launch the fireworks display.

“At 5.30pm four floats, one including Santa, will lead around 150 lit-up tractors through the town, all the way to Victoria Bridge, Ardstaw and back to the town. We have been growing since we launched in 2012 and the annual event garners thousands of people. This year’s event is to be a spectacle unmatched in scale since the Fair Days over 80 years ago.

“All of this is made possible by Sharlene Kilpatrick, Ciara Conway and Karen Molloy from the Two Castles Community Festival,” added John.