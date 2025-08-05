Newtownstewart group part of new ‘digital inclusion’ project

GRANTS totalling nearly £60,000 have been donated to 32 community groups across the North to help improve access to digital technology and internet services.

A range of organisations, including Newtownstewart Community Forum in Tyrone, have received financial support amounting to £57,805 as part of the 2025 Fibrus Community Fund.

Since launching in 2021, the Fibrus Community Fund has provided over £230,000 worth of funding to over 130 community groups spread across the North, to support digital inclusion projects.

With community and rural inclusion at the centre of Fibrus’ core values since the company began, this initiative was established to help bridge the digital divide within local communities. It is delivered in partnership with The Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

Orla Black, director of Grants and Fund Development at the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, said, “More and more communities and local organisations are getting connected whether it is in terms of access to the internet, mobile devices, laptops or tablets.

“This latest round of funding once again has reached so many people and we are looking forward to hearing their stories of how this fund has enabled change.”

Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus, said, “We believe everyone should have access to essential digital services here in Northern Ireland and beyond.

“This year, we were blown away by the number applications for The Fibrus Community Fund from so many outstanding local organisations dedicated to helping their communities. We are so proud to support their efforts and look forward to seeing how they use the funding to fuel their development.”