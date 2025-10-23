Night of celebrations and new beginnings at St Joseph’s

ST John’s Business and Enterprise College, Dromore, was filled with pride and celebration at its annual Prizegiving Ceremony, where pupils, families, staff, and special guests gathered to honour another year of outstanding achievement – and to welcome the school’s newly-appointed principal.

Addressing the audience for the first time, Cathy McNamee expressed her delight at joining the St John’s community, announcing that she would officially take up her post on Monday, November 3, immediately after the mid-term break.

“I have the great privilege of being appointed the next principal of St John’s College,” she said. “I want to thank Ms Bogue, Mrs Clare-Kelly, and all the staff for the warm welcome I’ve received, and for inviting me to share this special evening with you.”

Mrs McNamee paid a heartfelt tribute to Christine Doherty, who recently retired after 19 years of dedicated leadership, describing her as ‘a principal who led with both head and heart’.

“Christine leaves behind a remarkable legacy – a culture of care, achievement, and ambition that has shaped the lives of hundreds of young people. We owe her our deepest thanks for guiding St John’s with such integrity and love,” she said.

The evening began with a reflective prayer service led by Fr Dolan, followed by a moving performance from the school choir, which Mrs McNamee praised as ‘fabulous’ and ‘a beautiful moment of thanksgiving’.

Reaffirming her commitment to the school’s Catholic ethos, Mrs McNamee said faith-based education ‘teaches compassion and community-mindedness’ and praised St John’s for standing proudly among the North’s most successful Catholic schools.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of the pupils’ exceptional academic and sporting achievements, with the Class of 2025 earning particular applause for achieving a 100 per-cent pass rate in five or more GCSEs at grades A* to C.

“That’s a phenomenal achievement,” Mrs McNamee told the audience. “What’s considered ‘normal’ here would be exceptional anywhere else. Every single leaver has left with not only qualifications, but the skills to be lifelong learners.”

Special recognition was also given to the school’s sports champions, who received commemorative awards for their dedication and teamwork. Mrs McNamee reflected on the life lessons sport provides – ‘discipline, leadership, humility in victory and resilience in defeat’.

She went on to thank the entire staff – from teachers to classroom assistants, canteen, and care-taking teams – acknowledging their ‘expertise, compassion and commitment’.

“Behind every success is a team of adults who go above and beyond,” she said. “Thank you for showing up every day and instilling belief in every pupil that they can achieve great things.”

Closing her speech with a nautical metaphor, Mrs McNamee likened St John’s to a ship preparing its pupils for life beyond school.

“A ship in harbour is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for. St John’s has been your harbour, setting your compass straight – but you’re built for open water. And as your new principal, I’m only starting the engine of this ship – thank God I have the best crew.”

As the evening drew to a close, Mrs McNamee congratulated all the pupils and families, encouraging them to celebrate their achievements with pride.

“Tonight, let’s shine a light on the stars of St John’s,” she said with a smile. “Congratulations to all our wonderful pupils – you make this college proud.”