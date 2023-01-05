Number of dogs dumped on road outside Ballymagorry

A NUMBER of what are believed to be ex or untrained working dogs are being found abandoned on the Victoria Road between Ballymagorry and Strabane.

Pet FBI, a re homing and rescue centre based in Derry, said that six collies have been dumped on the same stretch of road during the month of December and one has already been found wandering in the area this month.

The dogs are believed to have been abandoned because their owners have deemed them unsuitable for training to become working farm dogs.

Advertisement

Pet FBI has said that a number of rehoming centres are currently under pressure at the sheer number of dogs being left abandoned and they are currently finding it difficult to help the dogs.

However, they said they will endeavour to help any dog get rehomed. And that no one should leave a dog at the side of the road abandoned.

Vivien Kelly, who works at the re homing facility said that the dogs on Victoria Road were either abandoned or chained to people’s gates at night. She said a number of the animals were in bad condition and described some of them as being ‘skin and bones’.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle Vivien said, “We’ve had seven collies from that area near Strabane come in over December and the start of this month.

“The dogs have come in very malnourished and some have been covered in their own feces. One of the dogs was left chained to the gate of a houses while others have been found wandering along the road.

“One dog came in this week from the area that we believe may have been blinded. He is currently undergoing tests but he is either completely blind or blind in one eye.

“People seem to be dumping the dogs at night when no one can see them.”

Advertisement

A number of the abandoned dogs have already been rehomed but some of the dogs are still at the facility in need of rehoming.

To view the dogs you can visit: https://www.petadoptionwebsite.com/charity/pet-fbi-rescue