‘Old boys’ raise £8,000 for brain tumour charity

A FUNDRAISING effort by the All-Ireland winning Tyrone Masters GAA team has helped raised more than £8,000 for the North’s only brain tumour charity.

Members and supporters of the team – whose players are all over the age of 40 – played a challenge match against Division Three players over the age of 35 just before Christmas.

While the result was a win for the Masters, the off-field fundraising proved even more important.

Advertisement

The team recently presented a cheque for £6,000 to Brainwaves NI, with the amount rising to over £8,000 due to Gift Aid.

The volunteer-led charity aims to provide support for brain tumour patients, their families, and carers, as well as raise awareness of brain tumours.

It also funds research at Queen’s University in Belfast to help find a cure for brain cancer.

One of the stars of the Tyrone Masters team, Drumquin’s Ryan McCallion, said they were glad to have helped such a worthy charity.

“Many of the players know someone within their families or communities who have benefited from the work of Brainwaves NI charity, so the fundraising effort was something that we were delighted to do,” he said.

“This was also about giving something back after all the support that we received from businesses and individuals during our run to the All-Ireland title last year.

“Our game against the Division Three select took place at the end of the Omagh Winter Wonderland Festival. There were several hundred people in attendance, and it was great that everyone was so generous in supporting this cause.”

Advertisement

The team received a plaque from Brainwaves NI in recognition of their efforts, and it has now been placed at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey to help further raise awareness of the work of the charity.