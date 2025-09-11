Omagh auction this weekend to raise money for local church

A special fundraising auction and sale of work will take place in Omagh this weekend.

The event will be at Omagh Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, September 13.

There will be wide range of goods for sale, from preloved furniture and vintage objects to curiosities and collectables.

All items have been generously donated by church members, with proceeds supporting the new Manse recently secured by the Omagh & Fintona Circuit.

Viewing and sale begin at 9.30am, with the auction starting at 11.30am.

Homemade soup, tea and hospitality will also be on offer and everyone is welcome.